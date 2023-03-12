Video: Men Destroy Indore Hotel Over Holi Event Pass, Cops Watch On

The men were caught on camera destroying the hotel property

A group of men, in saffron scarves, threw around chairs, damaged property on Sunday at a city hotel in Indore as policemen stood by, showed a video.

The incident took place at Tejajinagar's Sky Line Club and Resort.

The hotel manager, Rakesh Ranjan Sahai, has alleged that the men from the Hindu Jagran Manch damaged property and created nuisance as they were not allowed a free pass for Rangpanchami, a festival similar to Holi.

A police case has been filed against 40 people under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In one of the videos, the men can be seen shouting, and roaming around in groups destroying flower pots, throwing chairs in the hotel pool.