Meme Rush On Elon Musk's X As Thousands Report Facebook, Instagram Outage

Users were unable to deliver messages and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram.

Memes flooded microblogging platform X after thousands of users across the globe reported issues while using Instagram and Facebook. Within minutes of the outage, people moved to Elon Musk-owned X and #Instagramdown, Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg are trending on the social media platform, with users sharing memes over the global server issue.

Users were unable to load apps, deliver messages and refresh their search feeds on Facebook and Instagram. There were more than 300,000 reports of outages on Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports on Instagram, according to the website.

Here are some of the top memes on X:

Sharing a clip from Akshay Kumar's comedy classic 'Khatta Meetha', a user said, "Mark Zuckerberg And Meta trying to restart Instagram and Facebook Servers."

A user shared a clip from an episode of Mr Bean and took a jibe over Meta. Mr Bean, as X, is in a hospital sitting next to a patient covered with bandages, representing Meta and crosses his leg to make fun of him.

Elon Musk after seen Mark Zuckerberg both Instagram down and Facebook down 👇#instagramdown#facebookdown#metapic.twitter.com/gg1nt4MnPk — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) March 5, 2024

X owner Elon Musk wasn't behind, he responded to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone's statement with a meme.