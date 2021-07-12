Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi Gets Bail In Dominica On Medical Grounds

Mehul Choksi is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, arrested and jailed in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica since May 23 for illegal entry, was today granted bail by a court there on medical grounds. He can now travel to neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, of which he is a citizen and from where had gone missing earlier. The diamantaire had been living there since 2018 following his escape from India.

The 62-year-old is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

The high court in Dominica has now approved a consent order by his defence team and the state's lawyer for Choksi to travel to Antigua to seek medical attention from a specialised neurologist there, his counsel said today.

Alleging that his arrest was "dictated" by representatives of the Indian government, Choksi had filed a case in the high court of Dominica's Roseau city, seeking to quash the proceedings against him, local media there had reported last week.The case was reportedly filed against the immigration minister of the Caribbean nation, its police chief and the investigating officer of the case.

Choksi pleaded that the decision to charge him for illegal entry violated the law and, accordingly, was null and void, Caribbean media outlet Nature Isle News had reported last week.

"...they allowed themselves to be dictated by third parties, representatives of the Indian government...," Choksi had alleged.

In Antigua and Barbuda, he has challenged a move to extradite him, the fugitive claimed before the Dominican court that he was kidnapped from that country and forcibly brought to Dominica by Indian men.