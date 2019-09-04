Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Moves Top Court Against Her Detention

Mehbooba Mufti is under detention, her daughter Iltija Mufti has moved Supreme Court

Daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother, who is under detention following the scrapping of Article 370 from the state.

Iltija Mufti has submitted that she is concerned about her mother's health as she has not met her in a month.

Her petition is listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

Her advocate Aakarsh Kamra said the relief sought in the petition is similar to what CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury was granted by the top court on August 28 to meet his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

The top court would Thursday also peruse the affidavit filed by Mr Yechury in a sealed cover about his visit and meeting with Mr Tarigami on August 29.

The top court had allowed Mr Yechury to visit and meet Mr Tarigami under security with a condition that he would only discuss with him his health condition.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.