Highlights: Mehbooba Mufti Says Need 'Confidence-Building Measures' Before J&K Polls

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was not surprised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the meeting of political leaders of J&K on Thursday. "There is so much of oppression" in the region, she said.
Her comments come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with top political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir at his Delhi residence. It was the first meeting between the centre with the political leaders of the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
Here are the Highlights on what Mehbooba Mufti said:
- On why she was invited to the PM meet even though she was blamed for being a terror sympathiser: You are asking this to the wrong person. This is something only the Prime Minister or Home Minister would be able to answer.
- There is so much of oppression in Jammu and Kashmir. People are unable to even breathe. The situation on ground in J&K is not what they are portraying to the world. People are unhappy and feeling suffocated.
- They (the centre) have realised that things have not gone as they had planned, and maybe out of little empathy that they had left, they decided to meet us.We went out of respect for the office of the Prime Minister.
- The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and the Prime Minister and Home Minister heard what we had to say. What one can hope for is that when the Prime Minister says "Dil ki dooriyaan kam karni hai" that he means it. PM Modi had on Thursday said that he wants to remove "Dilli ki Doori" (distance from Delhi) as well as "Dil Ki Doori" (distance between hearts).
- Before the elections, we need to have some confidence-building measures. People's confidence is shattered.. there are so many suicides, total depression in the region.
- Data might suggest that terrorism has come down, there is still disquiet in the region
- Since the day Article 370 and 35A were scrapped, the people fear that the demography will be changed, so the centre needs to address these fears. Another thing is that jobs must be secured for the local youth.
- Journalists these days get notices for their reporting, so people can't report freely. Security forces pick up people for the smallest of things and are harassed.