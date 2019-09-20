Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Details On J&K Detainees, Daughter Writes To Centre

Iltija Mufti said mother Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle is now operated by her with due authorisation

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has asked the government to provide, "preferably within three days", details about people detained since August 5, including children and women, and those who are lodged in jails outside the state.

Ms Mufti, who is also under detention following the scrapping of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into Union territories, sent the communication through daughter Iltija Mufti who met her recently.

A letter seeking the information was written by Iltija Mufti, and was addressed to the Union Home Secretary and Home Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. She said her mother has instructed her to seek the information.

"My mother Ms Mufti has been detained since the evening of August 5. I was able to meet her in the last week a few times in private... In my meetings with her, my mother expressed concern at the number of detention and arrests that have taken place in the state in the aftermath of the recent constitutional orders issued by the President and the passage of the Reorganisation Act," Iltija Mufti said in the letter which was also posted on Mehbooba Mufti's Twitter handle.

She said her mother's Twitter handle is now operated by her with due authorisation.

Iltija Mufti said her mother, as the president of a major political party (PDP) and as the state's most recent chief minister, has instructed her to seek certain information from the government.

"The number of residents of the state of J&K who were detained/arrested or placed under house arrest on or after 05.08.2019. Please provide this information tabulated by district and police station, and their current status (eg. ''detained'', ''released'', ''under house-arrest'' etc.)," reads her first question.

The letter also asked the government to provide the number of residents who are minors (under 18 years), children in the age group between 12 years and 15 years, children in the age group under 12 years; and women, who have been detained/arrested or placed under house arrest on or after August 5, 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti, through her daughter, also sought information on the number of detainees or undertrials who have been moved out of the state to jails and other detention centres outside the state, and the number of deaths reported from among those who have been detained/arrested or placed under house arrest and the details thereof.

"Accordingly, you are requested to kindly provide me with the following information, as soon as possible and preferably within three days. I am reiterating here that I am not a politician or a person with political party affiliations. I am doing this on behalf and for my mother who is a politician, and a president of a registered political party," Iltija Mufti wrote.

