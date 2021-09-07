Mehbooba Mufti Says Under House Arrest, "Fake Claims Of Normalcy Exposed"

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted an image of locked gate of her house and an armoured truck parked nearby.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted today that she is under house arrest and the administration's "fake claims of normalcy" have been exposed. Ms Mufti was not allowed to leave her home for a visit to Kulgam in south Kashmir.

"The Government of India expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but willfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I've been placed under house arrest today because according to the administration the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy," the People's Democractic Party (PDP) chief posted.

GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021

Ms Mufti tweeted an image of the locked gate of her house and an armoured truck parked nearby.

The police said the PDP leader had been requested not visit Kulgam today for security reasons.

"We need lot to make lot of security deployment in the area since Ms Mufti is a Z+ category protectee. We have not put her under house arrest. She was only advised not to visit today," said a senior police officer.

Ms Mufti's allegation comes as the Jammu and Kashmir police said most of the restrictions have been eased and internet services have been restored in the region. The restrictions were imposed after the death of separatist hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday and was buried hours later near his home in Srinagar amid heavy security to forestall any protests and gatherings at mosques.

Security personnel were positioned in sensitive areas and several roads were barricaded.

Most of the restrictions are eased including the Internet and situation is fully normal in both regions of Kashmir and Jammu but under close watch," the J&K police tweeted.

According to them, police chief Dilbagh Singh had praised the police, the army and the paramilitary for the "highly professional handling of the ground situation" over the last five days.

"Special restraint showed by police and security forces and very responsible conduct of the local people especially youth is highly appreciated," the police tweeted.

Mr Geelani's family had complained that they were not allowed to carry out a proper funeral. To counter the charge, the J&K police released four videos to show that the separatist was buried according to rituals.