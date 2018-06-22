Mehbooba Mufti Meets Jammu And Kashmir Governor NN Vohra Mehbooba Mufti referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister

Share EMAIL PRINT This was the first meeting between them since Mehbooba Mufti resigned as chief minister (File) Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor NN Vohra and discussed important issues related to the growth and development of the state.



The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president called on Mr Vohra at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.



He added that Ms Mehbooba referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure and urged the governor to consider the same for early decisions.



The governor discussed with the former chief minister the need for all political parties and social organisations to join hands to regain the trust of the youth and restore normalcy in Kashmir, the spokesman said.



This was the first meeting between the two since Ms Mehbooba resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, after the BJP decided to pull out of its alliance with the PDP.



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor NN Vohra and discussed important issues related to the growth and development of the state.The People's Democratic Party (PDP) president called on Mr Vohra at the Raj Bhavan, an official spokesman said.He added that Ms Mehbooba referred to certain important issues, relating to the growth and development of the state, which could not be finalised during her tenure and urged the governor to consider the same for early decisions. The governor discussed with the former chief minister the need for all political parties and social organisations to join hands to regain the trust of the youth and restore normalcy in Kashmir, the spokesman said.This was the first meeting between the two since Ms Mehbooba resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, after the BJP decided to pull out of its alliance with the PDP. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter