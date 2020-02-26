'Grounds Are Stale': Plea In Top Court Against Mehbooba Mufti's Detention

Mehbooba Mufti is under detention since August 5 when J&K's special status was scrapped.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Javed has challenged her detention and charges under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) before the Supreme Court.

Mehbooba Mufti, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief, was charged under the PSA after the end of her six-month detention since August - when the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a petition that will be taken up the top court today, Iltija Javed says the detention order "abounds with legal malafides and malice in law," adding that "grounds of detention are stale".

Questioning the personal remarks made against Mehbooba Mufti listed as a reason behind the government using the tough PSA, Iltija Javed said that the centre's dossier had charged her for "a green party flag, being a "Daddy's girl" and tweets on social media."

The dossier, Iltija Mufti had earlier said, refers to her mother as a "hard-headed and scheming person" known for "dangerous and insidious machinations". It also compares her to a "medieval historical figure who usurped power by poisoning her opponents".

Mehbooba Mufti, 60, and Omar Abdullah have been in preventive custody since August 5, when the government announced the end of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the state into two union territories.

In a six-page government dossier, Mehbooba Mufti has been accused of working with separatists, making anti-national statements and extending support to organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islamia, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Earlier this month, Omar Abdullah's sister Sara Abdullah Pilot haad challenged his detention and charges under PSA before the top court.

Mr Abdullah was in preventive detention under Section 107 of the CRPC since August 5, 2019. Under the law, his detention was to end six months later on February 5, 2020.

On February 5, the government used the Public Safety Act against him and another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti. This extends their detention by 3 months without trial and it can be extended for up to one year.