Meghalaya Rescue Operation Updates: Authorities Preparing For Final Push

Meghalaya Mine Rescue Operation: Over two weeks have passed since 15 people were trapped in the mine.

Today is the 18th day of the Meghalaya coal mine tragedy and authorities are preparing for the mission to rescue 15 miners trapped at the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. The rescue operation has been scaled up since yesterday with the arrival of high-powered pumps. A team of 11 naval divers will join the operation today.

The miners have been trapped since December 13 after the illegal rat-hole coal mine was flooded with from a nearby river.

Here are the Updates on Meghalaya rescue operation: