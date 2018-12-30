Meghalaya Rescue Operation Updates: Authorities Preparing For Final Push

The miners have been trapped since December 13 after the illegal rat-hole coal mine was flooded with from a nearby river.

Meghalaya Mine Rescue Operation: Over two weeks have passed since 15 people were trapped in the mine.

New Delhi: 

Today is the 18th day of the Meghalaya coal mine tragedy and authorities are preparing for the mission to rescue 15 miners trapped at the 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district. The rescue operation has been scaled up since yesterday with the arrival of high-powered pumps. A  team of 11 naval divers will join the operation today.

Here are the Updates on Meghalaya rescue operation:


Dec 30, 2018
10:35 (IST)
"Will Take Time": Meghalaya Rescue Restarts, Navy Divers Join
The navy divers are carrying sophisticated equipment, including underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles, to find the men in the "rat-hole" mine, a navy release said on Saturday.

'Will Take Time': Meghalaya Rescue Restarts, Navy Divers Join - 10 Points
Dec 30, 2018
10:32 (IST)
  • The owner of the coal mine, Jrin alias Krip Chulet, was arrested from Narwan village soon after the accident was reported .
  • Police said that they're searching for more people, including the manager of the illegal coal mine.

Dec 30, 2018
10:27 (IST)
  • The biggest challenge for the authorities is the unavailability of the mine map or blue print of the mine that was being operated illegally.
  • "We don't have the mining map. This is going to be very tough challenge for all of us," J Borah, a senior officer of state-run Coal India Limited, said.
Dec 30, 2018
10:24 (IST)
  • The navy had recently sent a survey team comprising an officer and two divers to assess the nature of the rescue operation.
  • A team from Kirloskar Brothers Ltd - a heavy equipment company that has agreed to assist in the rescue efforts - also dropped by to take stock of the situation.
  • Firefighters from Odisha equipped with high-tech equipment also reached the site on Saturday to assist in the rescue operation. 
Dec 30, 2018
10:18 (IST)
  • The operation to rescue 15 people, trapped in a 320-foot-deep coal mine at Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, has entered its seventeenth day.
  • Now equipped with ten high-powered pumps that are required to pump out the water from the flooded mine, the authorities are preparing for the final push of the rescue operation.
  • A team of divers from the navy airlifted from Vishakhapatnam will be pressed into action today to locate the miners.
