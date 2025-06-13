Raja Raghuvanshi Was Killed In 4th Attempt, Cops Share Why 3 Previous Bids Failed

As chilling details emerge in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, the police have revealed that the accused, including his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, had made three prior attempts on his life but could not eliminate him. Raja was killed allegedly by three killers hired by his wife Sonam and her boyfriend Raja Kushwaha when the newly married couple were honeymooning in Meghalaya.

"Raja Raghuvanshi was killed in the fourth attempt," Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters in a press briefing. The first attempt was made in Guwahati, followed by two other failed attempts in Meghalaya's Sohra, police said. They ultimately killed him at Weisawdong falls, Mr Syiem said.

"They wanted to get rid of him in different places earlier. They also wanted to get rid of Raja's body somewhere in Guwahati, but it did not materialise. They wanted to eliminate him in Nongriat but they did not find a place to dispose the body, they wanted to do it between Mawlakhiat and Weisawdong when Raja went to the washroom. But it didn't fructify. They finally did it in Weisawdong," said the SP.

"Sonam and Raja reached Guwahati to visit Kamakhya after marriage. The killers had already reached on 19 May. Their initial plan was to kill Raja in Guwahati, but Sonam had planned to go to Shillong and Sohra. Therefore, this plan was shelved," he added.