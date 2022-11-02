Meghalaya Chief Minister Finds A Silver Lining In Chopper's Precautionary Landing

Conrad Sangma made good use of the halt.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's helicopter today made an emergency landing at Umiam due to bad weather. The Chief Minister was flying from Tuea to the state capital Shillong.

Mr Sangma, 44, though made good use of the halt. He went for a walk on the campus of the private college where the helicopter landed. He also ate with the locals there.

Sharing pictures on Twitter, Mr Sangma said, "Emergency landing at UCC in Umiam due to bad weather on the way from Tura but enjoyed the view of the lovely campus during my walk & had a good time there thanks to their hospitality. What a day."

The Meghalaya Chief Minister is on his way to Shillong by road.