Meghalaya Assembly Polls: Poll Panel Rejects 3 Nominations, 374 Valid

Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said that the nominations of three candidates - Serazul H. Kharkongor and Arelitha K Sangma of the North East India Development Party (NEIDP) and Milson Sangma of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - were rejected.
Congress candidate George B. Lyngdoh meanwhile raised objection against the nomination papers of National People's Party candidate, Ngaitlang Dhar from Umroi constituency for providing wrong information with regards to his profession and source of income.
Mr Kharkongor said the nomination papers of the 374 candidate, including 33 women and 85 Independents.
"The nomination papers of Serazul Kharkongkor were rejected because of the disqualification by Election Commission for not lodging his election expenditures in the 2013 assembly election," he said.
Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and counting of votes is on March 3.