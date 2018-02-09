Meghalaya Assembly Polls: Poll Panel Rejects 3 Nominations, 374 Valid Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said that the nominations of three candidates - Serazul H. Kharkongor and Arelitha K Sangma of the North East India Development Party (NEIDP) and Milson Sangma of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - were rejected.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27. (File) Shillong: The Election Commission on Thursday scrutinised nomination papers of 377 candidates from different political parties and Independent candidates for the February 27 Meghalaya Assembly elections and ruled 374 of them valid, an election official said.



Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor said that the nominations of three candidates - Serazul H. Kharkongor and Arelitha K Sangma of the North East India Development Party (NEIDP) and Milson Sangma of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - were rejected.



Congress candidate George B. Lyngdoh meanwhile raised objection against the nomination papers of National People's Party candidate, Ngaitlang Dhar from Umroi constituency for providing wrong information with regards to his profession and source of income.



Mr Kharkongor said the nomination papers of the 374 candidate, including 33 women and 85 Independents.



"The nomination papers of Serazul Kharkongkor were rejected because of the disqualification by Election Commission for not lodging his election expenditures in the 2013 assembly election," he said.



The other two nomination papers were rejected for failing to have 10 proposers in the nominations.



Election to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly will be held on February 27 and counting of votes is on March 3.



