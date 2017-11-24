Mega Mock Tsunami Exercise In India's Eastern Coast Today: 10 Points

The mega mock tsunami drill will see the participation of at least 11 pacific island nations (File Photo)

India will today conduct a mock tsunami exercise, which will involve officials from different government branches. The mock tsunami drill will not just be a nation-wide drill though, as international participation from many quarters is also expected. Tsunamis are a form of natural disaster in which rapid governmental response holds immense importance, hence the need to regularly conduct mock tsunami drills on a large scale. According to the Home Ministry, the exercise will not just be confined to one area, rather, it is expected to take place in 31 coastal districts across four states and one Union Territory. This is not the first time a tsunami exercise has taken place, as India has conducted similar exercises in the past. The previous exercise was conducted last year itself, in September.