Meet The Pahalgam Heroes, Who Risked Their Lives To Save Tourists

When bullets rang through Pahalgam's scenic Baisaran meadow and terror struck tourists on April 22, a group of locals rushed to their rescue without caring for their own lives. These men, many of whom make a livelihood ferrying tourists on horseback, were the first responders. And as uncertainty engulfs Jammu and Kashmir today, with tourism bracing for a big impact amid headlines declaring the return of terrorism, the untold stories of these heroes need to be told.

Among them is Sajjad Ahmed Bhatt, whose video of carrying a tourist away to safety during the terror attack had gone viral. Keeping fear aside, he carried an injured boy on his back for several kilometres downhill over the rocky terrain.

There was a death in his family but that did not deter him. Struggling to find words, he said, "It was a scary scene. Children and women were screaming for help. Seeing so many dead bodies around, we couldn't decide what to do and who to save."

"I did not care for my life. For me, even the tourists are my family. Rescuing them was our responsibility. We arranged water for them and put them on horseback towards the hospital. We won't forget that day. We will observe it as a black day every year. It was doomsday for us," added Mr Bhatt.

But he wasn't the only one who stepped forward at the time of need.

A visibly shaken Raees Ahmed, the president of ponywallah association, recalled that he saw some tourists, scared and shaken, returning while rushing to the Baisaran valley through a shortcut.

"When we reached Baisaran, I saw a dead body and felt it was my last day. A woman approached me for help. "Save my husband," she cried. We took her to the gate and assured her the rest would be taken to the hospital. There were dead bodies strewn across the valley," he added.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a 28-year-old pony guide, was among those killed by the terrorists. He was shot dead when he tried to wrest a gun from one of the terrorists. Remembering him, Mr Ahmed said the meadows are fenced and only tourists can go inside. "If the fencing were not there, many more Adils would have jumped to rescue the tourists," he added.

Abdul Majeed, one of the ponywallahs, said a message dropped on their WhatsApp group at 3 pm from their association's president that a tragedy had struck Baisaran and locals must reach there immediately.

"One Sajjad went viral, but there were hundreds of Sajjads who risked their lives to save others. They (terrorists) were demonic and murderous people who carried out the attack. We will always remember this day," said Mr Majeed.

Nissar Ahmed Bhatt, who is in the same profession, said he and others carried the injured for kilometres to the hospital.

"We are still shaken. We can't describe it in words," said another person in a shaking voice. "We were so happy before the tragedy struck. So many tourists have visited my house. We got so close with them. They (terrorists) created a rift between us and the tourists. I still appeal to tourists, come to Kashmir and see our hospitality. We stand here for you," he added.

Among others who showed immense courage in the face of terror was an environmental activist. "Allah is the one who supports our livelihoods. So, let's not talk about it. I have toured the entire country and seen India's diversity. The same diversity can be seen in Pahalgam too. This land belongs to both Allah and Shiva," he said.

Narendra Singh, a restaurant owner in Pahalgam, is still "mentally disturbed" over the April 22 tragedy. "We are god-fearing people. We serve tourists like we serve our gods. I am mentally disturbed. We may be from different religions, but we are united," he said.

A Message From Pahalgam

Raees Ahmed called the attack the "murder of humanity" and appealed to tourists not to change their Kashmir trip plans. "My message is that if you have a booking, please come to Pahalgam," he added.

Sajjad Bhatt had a similar message for the tourists from different parts of the country.

"I want to tell my Indian brothers and the tourists. You need not be afraid. You come to Kashmir, we stand with you," said Sajjad Bhatt.

While words failed to describe the grief that they carried in their hearts, one message for the terrorists came out through their protests: "Not in my name, you are murderers."