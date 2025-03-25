'Muskaan Slit Throat, Sahil Severed Head': Chilling Meerut Murder Details

In another chilling revelation in Meerut's Saurabh Rajpur murder case, police have found that eight days before the crime, Saurabh's wife and prime accused Muskaan Rastogi bought two knives for Rs 800 and rehearsed how to stab multiple times. The investigation has also revealed that Muskaan, unsure of her skills with knives, bought a cut-throat razor and this was used to sever Saurabh's head from his body.

Muskaan and her lover Sahil Shukla have been arrested for allegedly murdering her husband Saurabh Rajput at their Meerut home on the night of March 3. The body was chopped off into 15 pieces, put into a plastic drum and buried under cement. These pieces were recovered two weeks later after Muskaan confessed to her parents and they took her to the cops. Saurabh's family had meanwhile filed a police after they could not contact him over the phone.

The investigation into the grisly murder revealed a sinister tale of addiction, betrayal and ruthlessness. Muskaan and Sahil, the investigation found, were into drugs and feared that Saurabh would stop their sessions. Saurabh also knew about their affair and had even considered divorce before changing his mind for the sake of his six-year-old daughter. Working in London, Saurabh was visiting Meerut for his daughter's birthday.

'Saurabh Wanted To Take Daughter To London'

According to police sources, the investigation has revealed that Saurabh's London visa was about to expire and he had planned to renew it during this visit home. Saurabh also wanted to take his wife and daughter to London with him. But Muskaan had rejected this plan and said she wanted to stay in Meerut, presumably to be with Sahil. Saurabh had then decided that he would take his daughter along and had also applied for a passport for her.

The Night Of Murder

According to the probe so far, Muskaan drugged Saurabh with sleeping pills on the night of March 3. Once he dozed off, she stabbed him thrice with a knife. She then used the cut-throat razor to slit his throat. The task of severing the head from the torso fell to Sahil, who used a knife for this, the probe has found. The two then chopped off the body into 15 pieces. These pieces were thrown into the drum and sealed with wet cement.

Plant Plan Out, Cement Plan In

According to the investigation and the accused's statements, the initial plan was to pour mud over Saurabh's body parts and plant a sapling in the drum. But later, Muskaan and Sahil considered the stench factor and decided that wet cement would be a better option to conceal the body. They made one mistake: they did not factor in the drum's weight and when they called some labourers to dispose it of, they could not even lift it. Muskaan panicked and confessed to her parents.