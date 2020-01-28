Medical Student, Mother Under Watch In Ujjain Amid Coronavirus Scare

More than 100 people have dieddue to coronavirus outbreak in China.

A medical student and his mother were admitted to an isolation ward at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, about 190 km from state capital Bhopal, over possible exposure to SARS-like coronavirus that originated in China. These are the the first two suspected cases of coronavirus infection in the state.

Amol is pursuing MBBS in Wuhan in China. The mother-son duo were suffering from cold, mild cough and breathlessness. They have been admitted to the isolation ward of Madhav Nagar hospital.

Amol left Wuhan to come to India on January 11 and has been at his home in Ujjain since January 13.

Madhya Pradesh's health minister Tulsi Silawat said, "I have instructed all top officials of my department, including the Principal Secretary and Commissioner, Health Department, to monitor the situation in the entire state and step up the vigil after two persons with suspected coronavirus infection were found in Ujjain."

Dr Mahavir Khandelwal, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), said: "Both of them have been quarantined at an isolated ward and are under treatment. They are round the clock observation of a dedicated team of doctors. The samples have been sent for analysis and the report is likely in 20 days."

More than 100 people have died due to coronavirus outbreak in China that originated in Wuhan city in December and spread to other parts of the world including United States, Europe and Australia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the central government is planning to send a plane to Wuhan in China to evacuate Indians stuck there due to the outbreak.