Medical Exam Rules Out Sexual Assault Of Woman Who Died At Delhi Hospital

The Delhi government on Thursday said that medical examination of a 23-year-old woman who died during treatment at a government hospital showed no signs of sexual assault, despite allegations to the contrary.

The statement came after the Opposition slammed the BJP-led Delhi government over the matter, flagging the "deteriorating" law and order situation and "crumbling" health infrastructure in the national capital.

The woman was allegedly molested by a patient in the same ward at the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where she was initially admitted. She was later referred to the GTB Hospital, where she succumbed during treatment.

The accused, identified as Mohammed Faiz, a resident of Kachchi Khajuri, was arrested soon after, police said.

"A committee of senior doctors/officials was constituted on June 23 at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital to inquire into the matter. As per reports submitted by the medical superintendent (MS) of JPCH, it was revealed through medical examination of the victim that no physical or sexual assault was found," the government statement said.

The hospital reports claimed that the woman was found lying unconscious on June 21 in Sonia Vihar. She was brought to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by Delhi Police and was given proper treatment, the statement said.

On June 22, the woman was moved from the casualty ward to the high dependency unit (HDU). She allegedly went missing from the HDU in the wee hours of June 23 and was later found on the hospital premises that afternoon.

She was referred to the GTB Hospital on June 23 evening with a diagnosis of suspected poisoning. She passed away the next day during treatment.

The statement also stressed that CCTV cameras were functional outside the HDU of JPCH, and as part of the inquiry into the incident, necessary footage was collected and handed over to the investigating officer.

"On the basis of the committee findings and CCTV footage, the details of the on-duty nursing officer, sanitation staff and security guard have been shared with the investigating officer on June 25, and further investigation is being carried out by Delhi Police," the statement said.

The woman's post-mortem will be conducted at the GTB Hospital after completing the necessary legal procedures.

Her body is currently in the mortuary, and her close relatives and acquaintances are being traced, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the government of trying to cover up the incident.

"I have never heard of anything like this before that a patient who came to the hospital for treatment was raped and later died. The government made significant efforts to cover up the incident. Government schools and hospitals are deteriorating," Bharadwaj, also the AAP Delhi convener, said.

He also claimed that in 2013, a patient was sexually assaulted in the same hospital.

"In 2013, during the Congress' tenure, there was a rape incident involving a patient at Delhi's Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, though it did not result in death. The current case signals that the pre-2013 system is returning in Delhi," he charged.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said the incident "fully exposed the crumbling healthcare system, weak security arrangements in hospitals, and the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi".

He also accused the Delhi government of squandering taxpayer money to gloat over its "achievements" of the past 100 days.

