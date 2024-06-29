'Media Creation': DK Shivakumar On Demand For More Deputy Chief Ministers

Amid voices raised in Congress for making more Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka, state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that there is "no demand", adding that some people just wanted to have their names circulated in the news.

"There is no demand. All is this media creation. Some of them just wanted to have their names circulated in the news. That's it," DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier on June 25, Karnataka Minister and Congress leader KN Rajanna on Monday demanded additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka and asked the party high command to consider the request.

"Because of the parliament elections, it was delayed. I want the party's high command to consider my request. Many ministers think that many communities who are supporting the Congress party should be given representation of Deputy CMs. But I am not the aspirant," KN Rajanna told ANI.

The demand for more Deputy Chief Ministers was also raised before the Lok Sabha elections by the Congress leaders.

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, serves as the only Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The Karnataka Assembly elections were held last year in which Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

