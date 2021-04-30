Gurgaon Hospital Urged To Set Up Covid Care Centre At Lawyers' Chamber Building

SCBA urged Medanta Hospital to set up COVID care centre at lawyers' chamber building (File)

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Thursday wrote to Naresh Trehan of Medanta hospital at Gurgaon to set up a temporary in-patient facility for COVID-19 patients in the new lawyers' chamber building of the top court.

SCBA president and senior advocate Vikas Singh urged the managing director of the hospital to set up the centre after the AAP-led Delhi government expressed its inability in doing so.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court administration agreed in "in-principle" to the proposal of SCBA for setting up of a temporary in-patient facility for COVID-19 patients in the new chamber building.

"GNCT Delhi has inspected the premise but has expressed inability to provide any infrastructure for the purpose. They however have found the place feasible to start a COVID care facility.

"They do not have spare manpower and they are not in a position to supply the hardware also. Hence we have requested Medanta," Mr Singh told PTI.

Mr Singh said SCBA has lost many members to COVID-19 pandemic and said that the losses have been very "distressing" and "shocking ".

Earlier, SCBA had submitted a representation to Chief Justice NV Ramana that the new chamber building, meant for lawyers, of the top court at Pragati Maidan here be considered for opening as the COVID care centre for providing treatment to member lawyers, their families and staffers of the top court and their kith and family.