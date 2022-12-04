Live Updates: Voting For High-Stakes Delhi Civic Polls To Begin At 8 am

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls will be held today, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looking to wrest power from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while the latter eying its fourth consecutive time at the civic body.

The Congress, which has suffered a back-to-back drubbing in the national capital since 2015 in parliamentary, assembly, and municipal corporations polls, will try to redeem itself with a notable performance this time.

Here are the Live Updates from the MCD Election:

Dec 04, 2022 07:01 (IST) 1.5 Crore Voters In 250 Wards, Metro Services From 4 am Today

Nearly 1.5 crore people are eligible to vote in the 250 wards, elections to which come as the three MCDs - formed area-wise in 2011 - were reunified and the wards redrawn after the last term of the BJP ended early this year. Metro rail services have a 4 am start, two hours earlier than usual, on voting day. December 7 is result day.

Dec 04, 2022 06:57 (IST) MCD Election: Delhi To Vote Today From 8 AM Till 5:30 PM

The residents of Delhi are set to vote for the Municipal Corporation election today. The polling will be held from 8 am till 5:30 pm. With garbage as a central issue, the AAP is targeting greater control in the national capital while the BJP is confident of extending its reign at the civic body. Meanwhile, the Congress hopes to win back some ground.