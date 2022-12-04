'Zero Delivery By BJP In 15 Years': AAP's Atishi On Delhi Civic Polls

For 15 years, there has been zero delivery by BJP in MCD, claimed Atishi.

The BJP can't ask for votes for the Delhi civic polls based on the work they have done in 15 years, said senior AAP leader Atishi. She also slammed the BJP, which ruled the civic body for these many years, over alleged corruption and "zero delivery" of work.

"Does the BJP have the courage to say that vote for us if we have managed to clean Delhi in 15 years. They can't ask for votes based on the work they have done in 15 years. That is why they need to distract the attention by calling ministers, chief ministers, MPs," she said on the high-decibel campaign by the BJP.

Elections to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is currently underway. Ms Atishi said it's important for the people of Delhi that AAP wins these elections.

"For 15 years, the BJP has been in power in MCD. Yet, none of the basic problems have been resolved. Look at the state of garbage in Delhi. That is the prime responsibility of the MCD but it has not been sorted," said the MLA from Kalkaji.

Pointing to a road outside the Delhi school where she cast her vote, she said, "It is a MCD road. The MCD did not build the road for 15 years. With my MLA budget from the Delhi government, I got this road constructed. This is the situation everywhere."

"For 15 years, there has been zero delivery by the BJP in the MCD," she claimed.

It is important for the people of Delhi that they bring in a government that works rather than the government that stops all work that is being done, added Ms Atishi.

On the questions being raised over shortage of funds, she claimed there was "corruption" in the civic body ruled by the BJP.

"When you have an honest party in power, there is an increase in revenue. Why couldn't BJP get revenues in all these years from parking, advertising, and property tax? Where has all that money gone?" she said pointing to the increase in Delhi government's budget.

"In Kalkaji, almost 80 per cent people pay tax. Why is that money not being used for the development of the locality?" she asked.