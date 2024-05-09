'You're Universal Leader,' Says Mayawati's Nephew Akash Anand, Sacked By Her

Akash Anand, the nephew of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, offered fulsome praise to his aunt Thursday morning, two days after being sacked from a senior post and downgraded as her political successor. In a brief note on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Anand acknowledged his aunt as the BSP's "universally accepted leader" and indicated he would follow orders without question.

"Mayawatiji... you are an ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj (and) crores of countrymen worship you. It is because of your struggles that today our society has got such a political power due to which the Bahujan Samaj has been able to learn to live with respect."

आदरणीय बहन @mayawati जी, आप पूरे बहुजन समाज के लिए एक आदर्श हैं, करोड़ों देशवासी आपको पूजते हैं। आपके संघर्षों की वजह से ही आज हमारे समाज को एक ऐसी राजनैतिक ताक़त मिली है जिसके बूते बहुजन समाज आज सम्मान से जीना सीख पाया है।



आप हमारी सर्वमान्य नेता हैं। आपका आदेश सिर माथे पे।… — Akash Anand (@AnandAkash_BSP) May 9, 2024

"You are our universally accepted leader. I will follow your orders and will continue to fight for the Bhim mission and my society till my last breath. Hail Bhim, Hail India," he posted.

Mr Anand's post is being seen as an attempt to mend fences with his aunt.

Earlier this week Mayawati removed Akash Anand as the BSP's National Coordinator, and as her heir, "in the larger interest of the party and the movement". Mr Anand, she said, would be "separated from both these important responsibilities till he attains full maturity".

READ | Mayawati Sacks Nephew As Heir "Till He Becomes Mature"

The slap-down came after a police case was filed against Mr Anand for comments about the Bharatiya Janata Party, which he slammed as running "a bulldozer government" and raged, "The party that leaves its youth hungry and enslaves its elderly is a terrorist government."

The comment was made during an election rally and triggered Model Code violation cases against him and four others, after which his other engagements were suspended.

Mayawati had named him as her political heir in December.

READ | How Mayawati Killed 2 Birds With 1 Stone By Axing Nephew

With the removal of Akash Anand, Mayawati had achieved a double-goal - she steered clear of charges of nepotism and pacified Dalits critical of her nephew's rant against the BJP.

Crucially, she kept the door open for a post-poll alliance with the saffron party, either at the state (the party is expected to sweep UP's 80 Lok Sabha seats) or the central level. The BSP does have a history of supporting the BJP, having done so in 1995, 1997, and 2002.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.