Mayawati's Party Releases 1st List Of Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released a list of its first seven candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh which is scheduled for later this year.

Of the seven seats, for which the candidates have been named, four are currently held by the ruling BJP and the remaining three by the Congress.

The names of the candidates in the first list are: Former party MLA Balveer Singh Dandotita from the Dimani in the Morena district. He won by over 2,000 votes in the 2013 Assembly elections. Pankaj Sharma has been named as the candidate from the Semaria seat in the Rewa district. Avdesh Pratap Singh Rathore and Ramraja Pathak will be contesting from the Niwari and Rajnagar-Chhatarpur seats respectively.

The other three candidates are - Devraj Ahirwar from the Raigon seat, Maniraj Singh Patel from the Rampur Baghelan seat and Vishnu Dev Pandey from the Sirmour seat.

Maniraj Singh Patel is a retired Naib Tehsildar and Vishnu Dev Pandey, the BSP candidate from the Simour seat, is a former Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The BSP, whose influence in Madhya Pradesh is confined to regions bordering Uttar Pradesh, including the Vindhya, Gwalior-Chambal and Bundelkhand, won seven seats in the 2008 Assembly election with a 9 per cent vote share. Five years later, the tally fell to just four seats with a 6.20 per cent vote share and further declined in the 2018 Assembly elections to just 2 seats and a 5.01 per cent vote share

Sanjeev Singh, one of the two BSP MLAs, joined his old party - the BJP in July last year. The party now has only one MLA left in the state, Rambai Thalur, who is a first-time legislator from the Patharia seat in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.