'Before Sending EU Lawmakers To Kashmir...': Mayawati Takes Dig At Centre

In a tweet, Mayawati targeted centre on EU lawmakers' visit to Kashmir.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has hit out at the Modi government for allowing the members of European Parliament to visit Jammu and Kashmir. She said it would have been better if the government had allowed Indian MPs to go to the Valley.

Mayawati wrote on Twitter, "Following the abrogation of Article 370, it would have been better if the government had sent the country's MPs, especially from the Opposition, rather than sending EU MPs to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation."

This is the first time India is sending a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir after the state's special status was scrapped. However, the visit has been termed 'unofficial'.

The EU members visiting Kashmir on Tuesday are from UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Other opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and Asaduddin Owaisi have also slammed the government for allowing the EU delegation to visit J&K.

Earlier, the government had declined US Senator Chris Van Hollen's request to visit J&K to see the ground situation in the Valley.

