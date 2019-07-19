BJP Doesn't 'Want To See Dalits Do Well': Mayawati On Tax Move On Brother

Mayawati said the BJP's "attempt to crush the voice of the deprived people" would not succeed.

Uttar Pradesh politician Mayawati attacked the ruling BJP on Friday and dared the party to make public the source of funds it received during the elections, a day after a plot of land worth Rs 400 crore belong to her brother was seized by taxmen. The BJP and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) didn't want people from the backward castes to do better, alleged the former UP chief minister.

"Everybody knows that during elections BJP got Rs 2000 crore in its back accounts. It is not clear who gave it the money and everyone wants to know its source. Is it benami," she asked.

She alleged that votes of the poor and deprived were bought in the polls through these funds.

"The BJP cannot tolerate when people of the deprived sections progress, especially in business, and use power and government machinery against them," she said.

The Income Tax department seized seven acres of land near Noida that was allegedly illegally owned by Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata. Anand Kumar, recently appointed national vice president of Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was proxy owners of the property, a government order said.

Mayawati said the BJP's "attempt to crush the voice of the deprived people" would not succeed.

"If they think they are Harishchandra (honest) they should investigate the wealth of their people before and after coming into politics," she said.

"There is no doubt that at present BJP and RSS are the most casteist organisations in the country. They don't want to see Dalits, tribals and people from the backward class to do better. They are trying various tactics but our party will fight for social, political and financial democracy across the country," she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.