'May Eid-Ul-Fitr Spread Spirit Of Compassion, Peace': PM Extends Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Eid greetings to people on Wednesday, praying the festival spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace.

In a post on X, he said, "May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" Eid is being celebrated in Kerala and Ladakh on Wednesday, while it will be celebrated in the rest of the country on April 11.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this occasion further spread the spirit of compassion, togetherness and peace. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2024

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

The festival is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

