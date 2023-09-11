Matsya 6000: 5 Points On India's First Manned Submersible

According to a release posted on Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, the vessel has an endurance of 12 hours under normal operation and 96 hours in case of emergency for human safety. The design of the vehicle is completed and realisation of various components of the vehicle is in progress.

It will be deployed in exploring mineral resources rich in Nickel, Cobalt, Rare Earths, Manganese and collection of samples, which can be used for analysis.

Matsya 6000 will also be used to promote tourism and ocean literacy.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) that showed him sitting inside the vessel and learning about how it works.