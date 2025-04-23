Driving From Denmark To Germany In 10 Minutes? This Tunnel Can Make It Happen

The construction of an engineering marvel connecting two European countries is underway. The Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, an 18-kilometre tunnel under the Baltic Sea, is set to become the world's longest prefabricated road and rail tunnel. It'll connect the Danish island of Lolland with the German mainland. Once completed, the tunnel would shorten travel times and significantly improve regional connectivity.

The tunnel's design is a "remarkable feat of engineering," according to a report in the BBC. Unlike many other underwater tunnels, drilled through bedrock under the seafloor, the Fehmarnbelt relies on 90 massive prefabricated elements. These enormous concrete segments, reinforced with steel, will be assembled piece by piece, much like Lego bricks, to form the tunnel.

These elements are being constructed at a factory on Lolland Island. Henrik Vincentsen, the CEO of Femern, the Danish company overseeing the project, described the scale of the operation, saying, "It's a huge facility here."

Once completed, the tunnel would allow vehicles to travel between Rodbyhavn in Denmark and Puttgarden in Germany in just 10 minutes by car or seven minutes by train, replacing the current 45-minute ferry ride. The new route will also provide a much quicker rail connection between Copenhagen and Hamburg, reducing travel time from five hours to just 2.5 hours, providing a "greener" alternative for both passengers and freight.

"It's not only linking Denmark to Germany, it's linking Scandinavia to central Europe," the BBC quoted Mr Vincentsen as saying.

The project has, however, faced its share of opposition, particularly from environmental groups concerned about the ecological impact of the tunnel on the Baltic Sea. After a federal court in Germany dismissed legal challenges in 2020, work has continued with measures in place to minimise environmental harm.

Mr Vincentsen highlighted the creation of a 300-hectare nature and recreational area on reclaimed land, built from dredged materials, as part of these efforts.

The tunnel's construction has involved some remarkable logistical challenges. The 217m-long elements are incredibly heavy, weighing more than 73,000 tonnes, and are transported by tugboats to the construction site before being submerged and placed into a specially prepared trench on the seafloor.

The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to both Denmark and Germany. Lolland, one of Denmark's more disadvantaged regions, stands to benefit the most.

Set to open in 2029, the tunnel is expected to accommodate more than 100 trains and 12,000 cars each day, according to the BBC report.