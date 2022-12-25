Will File Objection To Survey Order: Petitioner In Shahi Idgah Mosque Case

The counsel for Shahi Masjid Idgah on Sunday said they will file their objection on January 20 to the district court order on the submission of a survey report of Idgah.

Civil judge senior division (III) Sonika Verma, who is hearing the suit Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee and others, had earlier directed a revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex on January 20.

The petitioners had filed the suit seeking shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, constructed on a part of the 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust allegedly after the demolition of Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The petitioners claim it is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

"We will file an objection against the order on January 20," Tanveer Ahmad, secretary and counsel for Shahi Masjid Idgah, said on Sunday.

The hearing in the case could not take place on December 22 as the judge was on leave on that day. The court has now fixed January 20, 2023 as the next date of hearing, when the survey report is to be filed.

"The learned judge had ordered Amin (a term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing," the petitioners' counsel Shailesh Dubey had said on Saturday.

