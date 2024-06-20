Massive Security Ops In Srinagar Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Last year, PM Modi led the programme at the United Nations Headquarters in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir today for a two-day visit that will draw global attention, with its highlight being a yoga programme on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake on the occasion of the International Yoga Day. This is his first visit to the Union Territory after being elected for a historic third term.

Coming after the unprecedented turnout in Jammu and Kashmir during the general election, which made headlines across the world, the visit is seen to be packing in a message for the international community as well as the domestic populace.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend Friday's yoga session at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex or SKICC, located on the banks of Dal Lake.

Since 2015, PM Modi has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at iconic locations, including Delhi's Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow and Mysuru.

Last year, he led the programme at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, which is expected to bring more attention to the Srinagar programme.

Over the two days, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of several projects worth crores. On Thursday evening, he is expected to participate in an event titled "Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K" at the SKICC.

Srinagar Under Security Blanket

With PM Modi's visit coming amid a spate of terror attacks in the Union Territory, massive security drills have been taking place in and around Srinagar. The Special Protection Group has conducted mock drills on all the routes leading to the SKICC.

High alert has been declared across Srinagar district. The venue of the function – taken over by the SPG two days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit -- has been thoroughly sanitised.

Navy's Marco Commandos Deployed

In addition to SPG, Marco commandos of the navy are stationed around the SKICC. Hundreds of security personnel are on duty throughout the city with mobile security bunkers, sophisticated weapons, and high-tech surveillance devices.

Deep combing operations have regularly been taking place at the Dal Lake.

Area Declared "No-Drone Zone"

Human surveillance, electronic equipment, drone supervision, vast area domination and Hawk-eye surveillance of the VVIP route are being conducted ahead of the visit.

There is a "temporary red zone" for drone and quadcopter operations in Srinagar, according to a statement the Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Srinagar Witnessed Massive Traffic Jam

The entire Boulevard Road leading to the SKICC saw massive jam on Wednesday. The Traffic Police has said restrictions will be placed on the iconic stretch from 3 pm on Thursday to 11 am on Friday.

Passes Issued For Children

The SKICC has restricted access for all civil and official visitors. Only those with specific security passes are permitted inside. Children participating in the Yoga Day programme have also been issued passes.

Two Foreign Terrorists Killed In Sopore

The anti-terror operations have been going in full spate ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. On Wednesday, two foreign terrorists were neutralised and two jawans injured in an operation in Sopore.

"The operation has just concluded. We are still conducting searches in the area. Two of our men, including one our OCAPS jawan, have been injured in the operation," IGP Kashmir Vidhi K Birdhi told NDTV.