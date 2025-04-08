Massive Protests Against Waqf Law In Parts Of Imphal Valley

Protests against the amended Waqf law continues in Manipur and thousands of men women and children participated rallies in Imphal East on Tuesday.

People from three major Muslim pockets -- Kairang, Khabeisoi and Khurai Khumidok belonging to two assembly constituencies (Khurai and Heingang AC) participated in the protest held at Khumidok Bazar-Heikrumakhong area.

Protesters formed human chains, shouted slogans against the bill and held a rally.

Protester Tayebur Rahman said personalised attack against BJP Minority Morcha president Asker Ali is condemnable.

The community members are angry with the passage of the bill and democratic forms of protests will continue until and unless the bill is repealed, he added.

Other than Imphal East, continuous protests against the bill are being reported from different Muslim pockets including in Thoubal and Bishnupur.

Last week, an angry mob torched the house of BJP Minority cell chief Mohammad Asker Ali at Lilong in Thoubal district.

The authorities had to clamp down on curfew in parts of Lilong. Asker Ali later publicly apologised for hurting the sentiment of the community.

The bill - even before it was passed by parliament - was challenged in the Supreme Court. Around 15 petitions have been filed, which will be heard by the top court next week.

The Waqf Amendment Bill came into effect on the weekend after it was passed by parliament and was signed off by the President. On Wednesday and Thursday, it was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha after marathon debates.

The government has repeatedly underscored that the law is about property and its management, not religion.

The Waqf bill, the BJP had declared, was developed after consulting a large section of people and it has received the support of non-Muslim minorities.