Protests At Lucknow University, Cops Ask Students To Remain Inside

Stones and bricks were thrown from within the campus in Lucknow. Policemen in riot gear guarded the gate.

Students threw stones at the police who kept them shut within the gates as a massive protest erupted at a university in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning. Hundreds of students of the Nadwa university pushed against the main gates as the cops kept the gates firmly shut.

Stones, bricks and slippers were thrown from within the campus. Scores of policemen in riot gear guarded the gate.

The situation threatened to spiral out of control as students tried to come out but the police refused. Policemen were also seen retaliating by throwing the stones back.

Last evening, violence broke out at Delhi's Jamia Millia University during protests over a citizenship law passed last week. The police are accused of barging into the campus and beating students. The police claim they entered the university after being targeted by a mob that threw stones at them.

Protests by students and others have erupted across the country over the new citizenship law that makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition against the police crackdown on students tomorrow but has said "the rioting must stop".