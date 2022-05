A massive fire broke out in the forest near Jammu today evening. There have been multiple incidents of fire in the region this week.

A huge stretch of forests in Nagrota caught fire today evening. The fire is rapidly spreading, officials said.

On Wednesday, a forest fire triggered several landmine explosions along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Another massive fire broke out in the agriculture fields along International Border (IB) in Jammu on Wednesday.