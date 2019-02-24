Massive Fire In Chennai Parking Lot, More Than 150 Cars Burnt Down

Chennai Porur Fire:Ten fire tenders were sent in to extinguish the fire.

More than 150 cars were gutted this afternoon after a fire engulfed a parking lot on the outskirts of Chennai. The blaze may have spread due to dry grass catching fire, fanned by winds.



The fire broke out near the Sri Ramachandra Medical College around 2 pm. Ten fire tenders were sent in to extinguish the fire.



A fire service official told NDTV, "These cars were parked by a private company over the last one year. Some are new cars. The fire has been extinguished but smoke is still coming."



The incident comes just a day after a similar fire gutted around 300 cars near the Bengaluru air show venue. Fortunately, no one was hurt.



The fire brigade and Rapid Action Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams doused the blaze in about 40 minutes after it was noticed around noon.



The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the cause of the fire.



Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman visited the spot on Sunday.



Officials, who briefed Ms Sitharaman on Sunday, told her that the probable cause of the incident was fire from an overheated silencer of one of the parked cars and fanned by strong wings, it spread quickly.