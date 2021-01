20 fire engines are at the spot trying to bring the fire under control (Representational)

A massive fire broke out in north Kolkata's Baghbazar area this evening. 20 fire engines are at the spot trying to bring the fire under control which broke out at a slum in the area.

A dozen shanties have been damaged in the fire.

No one has been injured yet.

Traffic has been disrupted heavily to and from the northern part of the city due to the fire.

It is not clear how the fire broke out.

More details are awaited.