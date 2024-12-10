Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Married 47 Days Ago, Man Dies By Suicide Over Rs 2,000 Instant App Loan

Police officials said the man, from Visakhapatnam, had already paid the principal amount but was being hounded for a huge amount as interest.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Married 47 Days Ago, Man Dies By Suicide Over Rs 2,000 Instant App Loan
The man's family has lodged complaints with the police commissioner and the district collector.
Hyderabad:

Facing relentless harassment after taking a loan of Rs 2,000 from an instant loan app, a 27-year-old died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam just 47 days after he got married.

Police officials said Narendra, who catches fish for a living, had been unable to go fishing a couple of months ago because of adverse weather conditions and decided to take a loan of Rs 2,000 from an instant loan app to tide him over. They said Narendra managed to pay back the principal amount but was hounded by people from the loan company, who wanted him to pay a big amount as interest. 

When he said he could not afford to pay, people from the company allegedly harassed and abused him. They also blackmailed him and his wife, whom he had married on October 20, by morphing a nude photo and sharing it with his friends on WhatsApp.

The officials said Narendra found it difficult to confide in anyone about the harassment and this led to him getting depressed. Unable to put up with the harassment and the trauma any longer, Narendra hanged himself on Saturday. 

His family members have lodged complaints with the police commissioner and the district collector.
 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Instant Loan App Scam, Suicide Because Of Loan Scam, Visakhapatnam
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now