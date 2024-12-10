Married 47 Days Ago, Man Dies By Suicide Over Rs 2,000 Instant App Loan

Facing relentless harassment after taking a loan of Rs 2,000 from an instant loan app, a 27-year-old died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam just 47 days after he got married.

Police officials said Narendra, who catches fish for a living, had been unable to go fishing a couple of months ago because of adverse weather conditions and decided to take a loan of Rs 2,000 from an instant loan app to tide him over. They said Narendra managed to pay back the principal amount but was hounded by people from the loan company, who wanted him to pay a big amount as interest.

When he said he could not afford to pay, people from the company allegedly harassed and abused him. They also blackmailed him and his wife, whom he had married on October 20, by morphing a nude photo and sharing it with his friends on WhatsApp.

The officials said Narendra found it difficult to confide in anyone about the harassment and this led to him getting depressed. Unable to put up with the harassment and the trauma any longer, Narendra hanged himself on Saturday.

His family members have lodged complaints with the police commissioner and the district collector.

