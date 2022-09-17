Amit Shah Rails Against 'Cruel' Nizam Rule At Hyderabad Event

Amit Shah is the chief guest at an event to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday greeted the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and praised them for their courageous fight against the "atrocities" of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into the Union of India. The Centre and TRS-ruled Telangana state government are both celebrating the day at different events in the state. While the BJP-led Centre is calling it a liberation day from a 'cruel' Nizam rule, the KCR government is marking it as 'Telangana National Integration Day' in a 3-day long celebration.

"I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, who dedicated this day as 'Hyderabad Mukti Din'. People here now are celebrating it every year, but many still live in fear - I urge all to come out and celebrate in large numbers," he said in Secunderabad, while addressing a crowd gathered to mark the day of the erstwhile Hyderabad state's accession to the Indian Union. "I would like to remember and thank all those who fought in the freedom movement. All the andolans (agitations) that took place during the struggle," he added.

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following a military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Till Hyderabad was not liberated, Mahatma Gandhi's Swatantra Bharat (Independent India) dream and the overall Akhand Bharat dream would not have been possible, the Home Minister Amit Shah said in his speech.

The TRS government has accused the BJP of playing divisive politics, insisting on celebrating the day as one when the Telangana people's dream of integrating with India was realised.

"Greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada region on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'. I bow to the martyrs and the brave warriors who fought valiantly against the atrocities of Razakars under the cruel Nizam rule to merge Hyderabad into the Union of India," Mr Shah tweeted earlier this morning.

The central government is holding an event in Secunderabad on Saturday to commemorate 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' with the Home Minister as the chief guest.

The Razakars were a private militia who defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad.

When India gained independence, the Razakars called for the Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan, or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.