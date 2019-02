Kiren Rijiju said the Gujarat government had submitted the proposal

The centre said today that a proposal of the Gujarat government to deploy four Marine Indian Reserve Battalions is under consideration to protect the 1,640 km of coastal areas of the state bordering Pakistan.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of States for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Gujarat government had submitted the proposal.

His response came to a question raised by Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, a Bharatiya Janata Party member from Gujarat's Kheda constituency.