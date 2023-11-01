'We Are Kunbis, Why Separate Reservation For Us?' Maratha Quota Activist To NDTV

Manoj Jarange said he's not aware who are indulging in violence.

Marathas belong to the Kunbi caste, which comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, and are not demanding any separate reservation, quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil said during an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Mr Patil, face of the Maratha quota agitation, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 25. This triggered a fresh wave of protests and violence broke out in parts of the state on Monday.

However, Mr Patil said the protests are being held peacefully and he's not aware who are indulging in violence.

The Maratha community has faced injustice for years and this time they will not relent until they get reservation, said the activist. "Marathas across the country support us. I am not afraid of dying. My aim is to get reservation for the Maratha community," he added.

"We are Kunbis. We are already in the OBC category. Why do we need separate reservation? If one brother gets reservation, then why not another? It is our right," said Mr Patil. "We, Kunbis, are farmers and if reservation is being given based on one's occupation, then why aren't we getting it," he questioned.

Marathas will keep protesting until the community gets reservation as Kunbis, he asserted. "If law and order situation deteriorate, then it is the responsibility of the government," added Mr Patil.

The Maharashtra government is in favour of Maratha quota, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said after an all-party meeting in Mumbai today. They also passed a resolution urging Mr Patil to call off his hunger strike.