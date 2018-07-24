Maratha Outfits Protest Over Quota Demands In Maharashtra, Call For Bandh

Protests erupted in various parts of Maharashtra as Marathas outfits called for a state-wide shutdown today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district. Protests were also reported in parts of Sangli and Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. A pro-reservation Maratha leader said the agitation would continue until Chief Minister Fadnavis apologised to the community. The Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been campaigning for quotas in government jobs and education.
Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra protests:
Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest, demanding reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs & education. pic.twitter.com/NiU8RmcAjD- ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2018
Maharashtra: Maratha Kranti Morcha workers tonsure their heads in Aurangabad's Gangapur during their protest demanding reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and education. (ANI) pic.twitter.com/dnIPdncG4p- NDTV (@ndtv) July 24, 2018
