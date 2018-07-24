Maratha Outfits Protest Over Quota Demands In Maharashtra, Call For Bandh

The Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been campaigning for quotas in government jobs and education.

All India | Posted by | Updated: July 24, 2018 14:13 IST
Protesters were seen attacking a fire vehicle and toppling it at Aurangabad.

Aurangabad: 

Protests erupted in various parts of Maharashtra as Marathas outfits called for a state-wide shutdown today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district. Protests were also reported in parts of Sangli and Shirdi in Ahmednagar district. A pro-reservation Maratha leader said the agitation would continue until Chief Minister Fadnavis apologised to the community. The Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been campaigning for quotas in government jobs and education.

Here are the live updates of the Maharashtra protests:


Jul 24, 2018
14:13 (IST)
Jul 24, 2018
14:11 (IST)

Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire's car attacked in Aurnagabad by locals when he went to attend funeral of the youth who drowned in Godavari river in the district yesterday. 
Jul 24, 2018
14:05 (IST)
Jul 24, 2018
14:03 (IST)
Maratha Groups Call For Maharashtra Bandh Today After Protester's Death
Maratha outfits have called for a bandh in Maharashtra today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district."
Jul 24, 2018
14:02 (IST)
On Monday, a 27-year-old protester, Kakasaheb Shinde, jumped off a bridge over Aurangabad's Godavari River. He was declared dead later on. 

The Maratha Kranti Morcha had demanded Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to apologise for alleging that some members from the community were planning violence at Pandharpur town in Solapur district
Jul 24, 2018
14:00 (IST)
A pro-reservation Maratha leader said they have called the bandh across the state and have said that they would continue their agitation until Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis apologises to the community.
Jul 24, 2018
13:59 (IST)
Protesters were seen attacking a fire vehicle and toppling it at Aurangabad. Tyres were burnt in front of a government office in Osmanabad and trains were blocked in Parbhani district. 
