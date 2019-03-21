Killing Maharashtra Teacher Was Mistake, Maoists Wrote In Apology: Police

Local people had protested the killing by Maoists vehemently, police said. (Representational)

Days after a school teacher was killed by the Maoists in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, the rebels have issued a letter calling it a mistake, the police claimed on Thursday.

Yogendra Meshram was killed because he was suspected to be a policeman but he was "innocent", the purported letter said.

Meshram, teacher at a municipal school at Korchi, was shot dead by Maoists at Kombda Bajar on March 12.

Local people had protested the killing vehemently, said Shailesh Balkawade, District Superintendent of Police.

"Pawan, who is a divisional commander of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), issued an apology letter which was circulated Wednesday," he said.

The letter, addressed to Meshram's family, said Maoists killed him as he was wrongly thought to be a policeman due to "intelligence failure", the SP said. The Maoists apologised to the family for the killing, the police added.

Mr Balkawade said the police were gaining the upper hand against the Maoists.

The rebels were under pressure and therefore targeting innocent people, he said.

On March 8, over 12,000 women took part in an anti-Maoists rally in the district, he claimed.

