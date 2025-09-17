Maoist Ceasefire Exposed Within 24 Hours, Two Civilians Killed in Chhattisgarh

The Maoists' dramatic ceasefire offer has collapsed within a day of its announcement, with two civilians brutally killed in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur and Dantewada districts. The incidents, both carried out late on the night of September 16-17, starkly contradicted the rebels' public statement that they were prepared to lay down arms for peace talks.

Killings in Bijapur and Dantewada

In Bijapur district, Maoists belonging to the Bhairamgarh Area Committee targeted Dashru Ram Oyam, deputy sarpanch of Bencharam panchayat. Oyam was attacked and killed about eight kilometers west of Jangla police station and six kilometers north of the Darbha Central Armed Forces camp. Maoists accused him of acting as a police informer.

A similar killing occurred in Dantewada district, where members of the Malangir Area Committee executed Bandi Korram, a resident of Nilawaya village. Korram was dragged out and murdered on suspicion of being an informer. Nilawaya lies five kilometers north of the Potali Central Armed Forces camp. Both incidents highlight the Maoists' continued strategy of targeting local villagers accused of aiding security forces, despite their publicised ceasefire.

Security Forces to Step Up Operations

Senior officials told NDTV that security operations in the Bastar region will now be intensified. "These killings show the Maoists' insincerity. Security forces will not lower their guard," a source said. Home Minister Amit Shah has already given a March 2026 deadline to the security forces to eliminate Maoists from India.

Maoist Audio Sent to NDTV

NDTV has received an exclusive eight-minute audio message from Maoist spokesperson Abhay, reiterating the ceasefire proposal. This is the first-ever audio statement issued by the Maoists' central leadership. In the recording, Abhay insists the rebels are willing to pursue peace talks, even as the twin murders expose the contradictions between rhetoric and ground actions.

The rebels had only yesterday released a statement dated August 15, in which they declared their readiness to put down arms for dialogue. That announcement was hailed as a potential breakthrough after decades of violence.

The back-to-back killings within 24 hours of the ceasefire declaration raise serious doubts about the Maoists' intentions. Analysts say the contradiction between the rebels' messaging and their actions underscores the challenges of initiating meaningful negotiations.