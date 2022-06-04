'Many Congress, Akali Leaders Joining Us': BJP Leader Tweets Video

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted a video saying Congress and Akali leaders would join BJP

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's Chandigarh visit today, a video surfaced on social media showing four senior Congress leaders and former ministers with BJP leader Sunil Jakhar. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is also seen in the video, tweeted the video and said many Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders would join the BJP today.

Those seen in the video are former ministers and senior Congress leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Sunder Sham Arora and Gurpreet Singh Kangar.

Balbir Sidhu, a three-time MLA from Mohali, was the Health Minister in the previous Congress government while Gurpreet Kangar, who is also a three-time MLA from Rampura Phul, was the Revenue Minister.

Mr Verka, a prominent Dalit leader from Majha region, is a three-time legislator and was the Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and Minorities in the previous government.

Sunder Sham Arora, a former MLA from Hoshiarpur, was the Industry and Commerce Minister in the previous Congress government.

All the four leaders lost the 2022 state assembly polls. Former Congress MLA from Barnala Kewal Dhillon is likely to join the BJP, sources said.

Apart from these, there was also a buzz that former Akali Dal MLA Sarup Chand Singla may join the BJP.

Mr Shah is arriving in Chandigarh, where he will meet state party leaders before going to Haryana's Panchkula to inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who left the Congress and formed his own party, has held the Gandhis responsible for the rout of the party in the assembly elections earlier this year. Amarinder Singh had said the Congress was "comfortably placed" in Punjab before he was unseated as Chief Minister.

After his ouster as last year, Amarinder Singh left the Congress and floated his own outfit, Punjab Lok Congress.

He has slammed the Congress Working Committee for trying to put the blame for the defeat in Punjab on him instead of "gracefully admitting" their "own blunders".

With inputs from PTI