Manvendra Singh Joins Congress, Party Eyes Rajput Votes

Manvendra Singh joined the Congress ahead of the elections in Rajasthan.

Manvendra Singh, the son of BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh and a lawmaker in Rajasthan, formally joined the Congress in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Singh quit the BJP on September 22, describing his disenchantment with the party at a public rally with the phrase: "Kamal Ka Phool, Hamaari Bhool" (lotus (BJP) was my mistake).

Mr Singh, 54, met Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders including Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot before formally joining the party.

Mr Gehlot said the BJP had treated Jaswant Singh, a "prime ministerial material", unfairly and because of the unjust attitude, many leaders were willing to quit the ruling party.

The BJP had denied Jaswant singh a Lok Sabha seat in 2004 from Barmer in Rajasthan. Jaswant Singh, contested as an independent and lost to the BJP candidate. One of the founder members of the BJP and a union minister in Atal Behari Vajpayee's government, Jaswant Singh was expelled from the party and his son was removed from primary membership soon after.

With Mr. Singh joining its fold, the Congress hopes to deal more than a psychological blow to the BJP ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections scheduled on December 7. Congress sources said the party has an important role for the leader who has strong support among Rajputs, especially in western Rajasthan. Rajputs form seven per cent of the electorate in Rajasthan and have traditionally voted the BJP.

