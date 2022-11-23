Manoj Tiwari Set To Become Father At 51, Shares Wife's Baby Shower Video

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is all set to embrace fatherhood again

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is all set to embrace fatherhood again. The 51-year-old politician and his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, are going to welcome their second child. This is the second child for the couple and the third for Manoj Tiwari. The father-to-be shared the exciting news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with a beautiful video of his wife's ''Godh Bharai" (Baby Shower) ceremony.

The video caption was written in Hindi, which roughly translates to, "You cannot express some happiness in words, you can only feel it."

Watch the video here:

In the video, Mr Tiwari, along with his wife Surabhi, can be seen rejoicing amid the colourful ceremony while happily posing together. They can also be seen meeting and greeting their guests, who are congratulating the couple. The mom-to-be is also seen flaunting her baby bump and posing along with their daughter, Saanvika. While Mrs Surabhi donned a heavily embroidered red lehenga with matching jewellery, the actor wore a shimmery beige sherwani.

Soon after Mr Tiwari announced the happy news, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the couple with hearty wishes. One user wrote, "Cutest family Manoj Tiwari sir congratulations to you both.'' Another commented, "Superb...heartiest wishes to u and ur family.''

Mrs Surabhi is Manoj Tiwari's second wife and they welcomed a daughter in 2020. Earlier, he got married to Rani Tiwari in 1999 and together they have a daughter named Rhiti. In 2012, Mr Manoj and Rani Tiwari decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari has been making headlines for his stance against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. On November 20, he demanded investigative agencies probe the people meeting with jailed AAP minister in his prison cell.