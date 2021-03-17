On Manohar Parrikar's 2nd Death Anniversary Today, Tributes Pour In

Today is the second death anniversary of Manohar Parrikar

Today is Manohar Parrikar's second death anniversary. The former Goa Chief Minister died in 2019. He was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Paying homage to Manohar Parrikar, the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant said, "My government is taking ahead the policies and ideologies of Manohar Parrikar, who had worked for the betterment of the down-trodden." Mr Parrikar's work was a guiding force for his government, the Chief Minister added. Manohar Parrikar had also served as India's defence minister, from October 2014 to March 2017. In January 2020, he was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Mr Sawant paid homage at Manohar Parrikar's memorial at the Miramar beach in the morning. Mr Parrikar's elder son Utpal Parrikar was also present.

CM Dr. Pramod Sawant paid tributes to Late Dr. Manohar Bhai Parrikar, on death Anniversary, at Smriti Sthal, Miramar https://t.co/NDTQuRQuvw — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) March 17, 2021

The BJP chief of Goa, Sadanand Shet Tanavade and other party leaders also paid tribute to the former Chief Minister at the party office in Panaji. "He was one of the greatest leaders of the country and we Goans are proud of him," Mr Tanavade said.

Several other leaders also remembered Manohar Parrikar on his death anniversary. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju posted a picture with Manohar Parrikar and wrote, "Fondly remembering Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, one of the finest leaders who was sincere, simple and capable and served the nation selflessly till his last day...".

Fondly remembering Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, one of the finest leader who was sincere, simple and capable leader who served the nation selflessly till his last day in this world. He left us on this day of 17th March 2019???? pic.twitter.com/ZBK8dTqPMe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 17, 2021

"Tributes to Padma Bhushan Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji on his punyathithi. A simple person, an outstanding administrator, his services to the nation will always be remembered," wrote Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa.

Tributes to Padma Bhushan Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji on his punyathithi. A simple person, an outstanding administrator, his services to the nation will always be remembered.#ManoharParrikar — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 17, 2021

"Two years ago this day, India lost an outstanding administrator and one of the finest leaders Padma Bhushan Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji...," Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on the microblogging site.

A technocrat-turned politician, he had started as a functionary of the BJP's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, before entering active politics. Manohar Parrikar kept the fractious coalition in Goa running, even when he was very sick.