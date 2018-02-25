Manohar Parrikar Re-admitted To Hospital With Complaint Of Abdominal Pain Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been unwell for days and was discharged from Mumbai's Leelavati Hospital on Thursday. Hours later, he made a dramatic appearance at the Goa assembly to present the budget.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the state-run Goa Medical College hospital this evening after he complained of abdominal pain. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said he was suffering from dehydration and was responding to treatment."We have posted specialist doctors who are monitoring his health continuously," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Mr Rane as saying.The 62-year-old has been unwell for days and was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Thursday. Hours later, he made a dramatic appearance at the state assembly to present the budget, surprising his colleagues and leaving the state police scrambling for last-minute security arrangements.The hospital's chief medical officer said doctors at the hospital have asked Mr Parrikar to take treatment at the health facility for now, news agency ANI reported. "He is responding well to the treatment and is under observation," the chief medical officer said."For a complete recovery, I have been advised by the doctors some precautions in the immediate short term. During this period, my interaction with the public will be limited," he said in a brief statement before announcing the budget. Asked about his health after the session, he told a reporter, "Nothing is wrong with me".Mr Parrikar was taken to hospital on February 15 after he complained of stomach ache and food poisoning. After an examination at the Goa Medical College, he was promptly shifted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, one of the top hospitals of Mumbai.His office later said he received treatment for an illness related to the pancreas. The former defence minister's release from the hospital came after speculation about his health on social media. Deputy Speaker and BJP legislator Michael Lobo said if need be, he would be taken to the US for further treatment.Soon after, both the hospital and Mr Parrikar's office had issued statements, saying he was on the mend. A BJP worker filed a complaint with the police against unknown persons for circulating "false news".