Manohar Lal Khattar Spends Night With Haryana Villagers, Hears Their Grievances

Karnal: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spent a night with the residents of Salaru village in Karnal district as part of a Gram Swaraj Abhiyan programme to check the progress of his government's schemes in the state.



More than 1,000 people, mostly Dalits, live in the hamlet, about six kilometres from the Karnal district headquarters.



Mr Khattar interacted with the villagers last night and heard their grievances. The event was organised under the 'Ek Raat Gramino Ke Saath' programme in Salaru and Indri villages.



Mr Khattar's visit was aimed at checking the progress of government schemes being implemented under the 'Gram Swaraj Abhiyan'.



He promised the residents his government would set up a community centre, construct a water storage tank and an open gym in the village, an official spokesman said today.



He also promised to arrange conveyance for young school going girls. Mr Khattar said he would visit other villages to interact with villagers.



He praised the villagers and said they live a peaceful life. "I too have rural background as I was was born and brought up in a village," he said.



Walking along the Salaru-Taprana road this morning, he asked a farmer about the current water level in a well nearby.



When the farmer told him that the water level in the village has depleted to 200 feet, he blamed it on the excessive use of underground water and said efforts were being made to encourage farmers to adopt micro-irrigation, the spokesman said.



Mr Khattar also participated in a cleanliness drive.



He flagged off a Swachhta rally organised by students and asked them to make cleanliness a part of their lifestyle.



