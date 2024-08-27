Manohar Lal Khattar Slams Dushyant Chautala Over 'Won't Go With BJP' Remark

Manohar Lal Khattar expressed confidence in the BJP victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly election.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday targeted former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala over his "will not go with BJP again" statement saying "Who invited him?"

Mr Khattar expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory in the upcoming Haryana assembly election, stating that the party will form the government for the third time under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's leadership.

"Who invited him? (Dushyant Chautala)?... BJP will form the government in Haryana for the third time, setting a new record. We will achieve victory under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini," Mr Khattar said.

On Sunday, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Chief asserted that Jannayak Janta Party will not ally with the BJP for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls and claimed that the party will be the "most important" party in "coming days."

In an exclusive interview with the ANI, Mr Chautala said, "I can on record assure you that I will not go with BJP again."

When asked about their rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Chautala said, "I don't take it as a crisis now. What had happened, happened. I see that as an opportunity now...last time also, our party was a kingmaker...you can see the coming days as well; JJP will be the most important political party of the state (Haryana)."

After the last assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP formed the government with the support of the 10 JJP MLAS.

Earlier today, responding to former Haryana Deputy CM and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala's remark against BJP, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Congress wants to end JJP.

"Congress wants to end JJP that's why I am taking Congress' name. I would like to tell him (Dushyant Chautala) to be strong. Last time, his party won 10 seats. This time also, they should win several seats..." said Haryana CM on Monday.

He further added that Mr Chautala must not get inclined to Deepender Hooda and the Congress party.

"BJP will win with full majority in the state assembly election. I just want Mr Chautala ji to stay strong and not incline towards Hooda ji," he said.

The Haryana Assembly, consisting of 90 members, is scheduled for elections on October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.

